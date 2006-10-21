Super Dan downed by Bao in China Open semis

BEIJING (Reuters) -- Bao Chun Lai got some measure of revenge for his defeat in the final of the world championships last month when he dumped Lin Dan out of the semifinals of the China Open with an 18-21 21-19 21-10 victory on Saturday.

China's world number one Lin, who won the Japan Open title last week, looked to be cruising to the final of the $250,000 six star tournament in Guangzhou when he won the first set and took a 17-9 lead in the second.

Bao, however, stormed back with six straight points and took the set and that seemed to knock the stuffing out of Lin, who made a series of errors in giving up the final set and the match.

The 23-year-old Bao will play Chen Hong in an all-Chinese final today after the world number seven also came back from a set down to upset Chen Jin 14-21 21-15 21-17.

China's defending champion Zhang Ning reached the final of the women's singles with a 21-13 21-14 victory over Hong Kong's Wang Chen and will play Yao Jie after the Chinese-born Dutchwoman beat Japan's Kaori Mori 21-17 21-19 in the other semi.