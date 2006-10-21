Iran’s Abuzar oilfield development in final stages

TEHRAN — The development plan at Abuzar Oilfield is in final stages and it is expected to come on stream by late November, project manager of Abuzar said here on Saturday.

Repair and installation of platform equipments and sandblast are among the work to be concluded in November, Mohammad-Hassan Bakhodaie continued.

The ‘AB’ Platform deck installation was the most sensitive part of the development project at Abuzar, Bakhodaie said, adding that the production had to be stopped temporarily until the job was finished. Nonetheless, the installation was carried out three days ahead of schedule.

He further stated that the current production from Abuzar oilfield stands at 200,000 barrels per day, valued at $11 million.

Abuzar is located 85 kilometers off of Khark Island in the Persian Gulf. The production from the field was halted during the Iran-Iraq 1980-1988 war and it was resumed in 1994.