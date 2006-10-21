Iran gas exports to Turkey hit 18m cu. m.

TEHRAN -- Head of District 8 Gas Conveyance Project, Hushang Mehrdadfar said here on Saturday that Iran has increased its gas exports to Turkey to 18 million cubic meters per day.

He also said that following the recent ebb and flow in daily gas export to Turkey caused by a gas pipeline explosion, the gas flow to Turkey has now resumed its former trend.

As for a probable reduction in Iran gas exports to Turkey in the cold season due to an increase in the domestic gas consumption, Mehrdadfar noted that this quite depends on the weather condition; however, the domestic need has priority over exports.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Mehrdadfar referred to Iran gas exports to Nakhichevan Autonomous Republic and stated that some 160,000 cubic meters of gas is swapped on daily basis.

Iran has pledged to increase its gas exports to 70 million cubic meters in 2005, to 200 million in 2006, to 250 million in 2007, to 300 million in 2008 and to 350 million cubic meters in the years 2009 to 2023.