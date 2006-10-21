Morocco expects higher budget deficit for 2007

RABAT (Reuters) -- Morocco's government expects its 2007 budget deficit to widen to 3.0 percent of gross domestic product as spending rises sharply in a parliamentary election year, the draft budget document shows.

That deficit compares with a 2.7 percent deficit envisaged for 2006 but is lower than the average of 3.2 percent for the previous seven years, according to the government document.

The government plans to increase spending by 10 percent to 135.5 billion dirhams ($15.43 billion) from 2006 and sees receipts of 128 billion, up 2.0 percent from 2006.

Part of the rising spending was due to increased oil subsidies because of soaring prices of imported oil.

The government sees oil subsidies for 2007 at 13.5 billion dirhams from an estimated 12.5 billion in 2006.

It envisages the average oil price at $65 per barrel for 2007 when it sees GDP growth slowing to 3.5 percent from an estimated 7.3 percent growth in 2006, powered by a bumper cereals harvest thanks to good weather.

Finance and Privatization Minister Fathallah Oualalou, who presented the budget to parliament late on Wednesday, said it aims at keeping up a strong pace of growth and bolstering macro-economic stability.

Morocco needs growth of 6.0 percent to 8 percent to trim mass poverty and unemployment, government ministers and analysts say.

The government says average growth of 4.7 percent in the 2001-2006 period from an average of 1.8 percent in the previous five-year period helped cut the poverty rate to 14 percent from 16.5 percent and unemployment to 10 percent from 16 percent.

The parliament, where the four-party coalition government has a majority, is due to approve the draft budget when it wraps up the debate on it early in December.