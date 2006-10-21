Angola plans 3.1% rise in social spending

LUANDA (AFP) -- The Angolan government announced plans for a 3.1 percent rise in social spending for next year, benefiting from a projected rise in oil exports in the formerly war-torn nation.

Defense spending in a country which emerged from a 27-year civil war in 2002 will remain at 12.7 percent of the overall two trillion kwanza budget (25 billion dollars / 19.8 billion euros) but the amount earmarked for social areas will rise from 25 percent to 28.1 percent, Finance Minister Jose de Morais told reporters.

The government is basing its projections for the next financial year on an increase in oil revenue which will account for 80 percent of fiscal revenue. Angola, already sub-Saharan Africa's second largest oil exporter, is on course to produce two million barrels per day by 2007.

Annual inflation for the coming year is forecast to be between eight and 10 percent, continuing a downward trend in the years since the civil war ended.

Shortly after the end of hostilities, the inflation rate was 76.6 percent but it then dropped back to 31 percent in 2004, before falling further to 17.7 percent in 2005.

Planning Minister Ana Dias Lourengo said the government's spending programme would enable the construction or upgrade of hospitals and roads as well as funding a continuing project to rid the country of an estimated eight million landmines.

There will also be provision for a 22.6 percent rise in the budget to pay civil servants, added de Morais.

Despite its vast mineral riches, including substantial reserves of oil and diamonds, a United Nations-sponsored report revealed this week that 70 percent of the country's 14 million population make do on 1.7 dollars a day or less.

The budget is expected to be passed into law by parliament at a date which is still to be set. The new legislative session began on Monday.