Economic news in brief (Oct. 21)

Traditional irrigation threatening Khuzestan soil, water resources

AHVAZ, Khuzestan Prov. – The use of traditional irrigation methods are eroding soil resources and, at the same time, causing a huge waste of water supply in this southern Iranian province.

In the past three years, one of the subsidiaries of the Khuzestan Agriculture & Industry Co. has used 390 million cubic meters of water, which is six times more than the maximum amount allowed.

That’s while the company’s total agricultural and industrial output is much less than that of the local farmers.

Shirvan Power Plant to have 5th, 6th units into line by March 2007

BOJNOURD, North Khorasan Prov. – The 5th and 6th units of Shirvan Power Plant will come on stream before the end of the current Iranian year, the Shirvan Combined Cycle Project manager said on Saturday.

The plant, Parviz Naseh added, has 6 natural gas-fueled units each with a power generation capacity of 159 megawatts.

“When completed, the project is expected to help accelerate the process of manufacturing gas turbines and power generators inside the country,” he claimed, adding that Shirvan plant will be connected to the national power grid via a 400-KV power station.

Bandar Anzali exports up 61%

BANDAR ANZALI, Gilan Prov. – Some 72,000 tons of goods has been exported from this northern Iranian port since the beginning of the current Iranian year (March 21, 2006).

This shows 61% increase compared to the same period last year. Glass, stone and ceramic tiles, tomato pastes and dried fruits were the main exported products according to the provincial Ports and Shipping Organization, which also claims it has cut tariffs and duties for ships passing through Gilan’s waters by 75%.

Meanwhile, Bandar Anzali port has registered a stevedoring record of about 400,000 tons in the said period.

Khuzestan hosts over 5m tourists in Mar.-Sept.

AHVAZ, Khuzestan Prov. – More than five million tourists have visited the historical and natural sites of Khuzestan Province.

The highest record of visitors was set during the Iranian New Year Holidays (the two-week Noruz, starting March 21). The province has only 30 hotels to host visitors, who flock to see its numerous attractions, from the ancient Elamite capital city Susa (Shush) to its long river Karun and the internationally known Shadegan Wetland.

According to the provincial Cultural Heritage and Tourism Department, the construction of a 5-star hotel will start in the capital city Ahvaz next week.

Half-year export from N. Khorasan hits $15.5m

BOJNOURD, North Khorasan Prov. – More than 15,380 tons of goods, valued at over 15.5 million dollars, was exported from this northeastern Iranian province during the first six months of the current Iranian year (March 21-September 22).

This corroborated 24 percent increase in value compared to the same period last year. North Khorasan exports mainly consisted of melamine tableware, steel products, foodstuffs and stone, and was destined for Central and East Asia, Persian Gulf littoral states, India, Pakistan, Slovakia, Italy and Germany.

Kish to host Infofish board of directors meeting in Nov.

TEHRAN – The southern Iranian island of Kish is to host the 21st meeting of the board of directors of Infofish, the intergovernmental organization for marketing information and technical advisory services for fisheries products in the Asia-Pacific region, in November this year, Fars News Agency reported.

During the four-day conference, which will kick off on November 4, the members of the organization, including Iran, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Papua New Guinea, the Solomon Islands, Thailand, South Korea, Indonesia, India, Bangladesh, and the Maldives, will discuss the developments in the Infofish-sponsored projects in the 2005-2006, and the plans for the year ahead.

Infofish is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.