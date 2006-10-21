Iran, Venezuela to organize large investment fund
October 22, 2006 - 0:0
CARACAS (El Universal) -- The Governments of Iran and Venezuela will provide $1 million each to organize the Large Investment Strategic Fund.
The authorization of the agreement on bank trade exchange, preliminary investments, investments, guarantees and financial leverage was published in Official Gazette last Thursday.
Both nations agreed on creating a bilateral committee, responsible for setting guidelines and dealing with the applications for funding of mega-projects.
The committee will be composed of eight members.