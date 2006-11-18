Sri Lanka sea battle, seven killed after mine blast

COLOMBO (AFP) -- Sri Lanka's navy and Tamil Tiger rebels Saturday claimed they had sunk each others' craft in a sea battle off the northwestern coast as seven people were killed following a mine blast elsewhere.

The battle off the coast of Mannar district came four days after the navy sank an Indian trawler allegedly hijacked by Tiger rebels to transport "warlike material". "In a joint operation, the navy and the air force destroyed three Sea Tiger armed craft," the Defense Ministry said in a statement. "Four (Sri Lankan navy) sailors sustained injuries."

However, the Tigers said the navy had attacked them while they were on a routine naval exercise and that they had retaliated, sinking two naval craft and killing 10 sailors. "The navy started the attack and we retaliated," rebel Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) spokesman Rasiah Ilanthiriyan said by telephone. "We have sunk two inshore patrol craft and damaged another. Our guard units have confirmed killing 10 sailors."

Ilanthiriyan said three of the cadres were wounded but denied losing any of their vessels. Similarly, the navy too denied losing any of their sailors or vessels.

The latest sea battle came as Tiger rebels set off a powerful landmine in the northern district of Vavuniya Saturday, killing four soldiers and wounding three more, local police officials said.

They said three students were killed and another 12 wounded following the blast near an agricultural school and believed they may have been hit when troops opened fire at those suspected of detonating the mine.

On Tuesday, the navy captured an Indian fisherman from the trawler that the LTTE had allegedly seized to transport their supplies.

Last week, the Tigers captured four Sri Lankan sailors following a major sea battle further north, off the coast of the Jaffna peninsula.

The LTTE said they killed about 25 sailors when they destroyed two gunboats and damaged a third in intense fighting off Jaffna. The island's northeastern seaboard is a vital supply route for security forces and civilians in Jaffna.