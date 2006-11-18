Oil prices unlikely to fall in long term: Kudrin

MELBOURNE (rian.ru) - World oil prices will not fall in the long term, the Russian finance minister said Saturday.

"They [world oil prices] may fall, but only temporarily; otherwise they will continue to rise," Alexei Kudrin said.

He said that he was talking about long-term trends.

Kudrin said earlier Saturday that with world oil prices at $61 per barrel or less, the ruble will not appreciate by more than 5% in 2007. "With spending levels that we have planned for next year, the risks

[of ruble appreciation] remain. But if oil prices do not exceed $61 per barrel, the ruble's effective appreciation will not be more than 5%."

He said that with oil prices above $61 per barrel, the ruble will appreciate further.

Kudrin said political problems in various parts of the world continue to push oil prices up.