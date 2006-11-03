1918 -- Wilfred Owen, the British poet who wrote of his anger at the cruelty of war, was killed in action one week before the end of World War I.

1918 -- The allied powers in World War I agreed on peace terms for Germany based on U.S. President Woodrow Wilson's "Fourteen Points".

1921 -- Japanese Prime Minister Takashi Hara was assassinated by a rightist fanatic.

1942 -- British troops defeated the Germans under General Erwin Rommel at El Alamein in Egypt after a 12-day battle during World War II.

1956 -- Soviet troops moved in to crush an anti-Soviet uprising in Hungary. Imre Nagy was ousted as prime minister and replaced by Janos Kadar.

1979 -- Iranian militants seized the U.S. embassy in Tehran and captured 90 hostages; 52 were held captive for 444 days.

1980 -- The Republican Ronald Reagan was elected U.S. president, defeating the Democrat Jimmy Carter.

1988 -- Indian paratroopers thwarted an attempted coup by foreign mercenaries on the Maldive Islands.

1995 -- Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin was assassinated as he left a peace rally in Tel Aviv.

1997 -- Jenny Shipley forced New Zealand Prime Minister Jim Bolger to retire, clearing the way for her to become National Party leader and the country's first woman prime minister.

1999 -- Wezi Kaunda, son of Zambia's founding president Kenneth Kaunda, died after being shot in the head in what some of his father's officials said was an assassination.

2002 -- China and the 10 member states of the ASEAN signed a deal to create the biggest free trade zone on earth, encompassing more than 1.7 billion people.

2003 -- Sri Lankan President Chandrika Kumaratunga declared a state of emergency, sacked three ministers and gave herself more powers in a political fight with the prime minister.

2004 -- President Vladimir Putin approved Russia's ratification of the Kyoto Protocol on climate change, aimed at curbing global warming.