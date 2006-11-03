Dealing with motion sickness

Many people experience motion sickness while traveling in cars, planes, trains or boats. Symptoms of motion sickness include dizziness, nausea and sometimes vomiting. Anxiety can make these symptoms feel worse.

If you're traveling and start to feel sick, the Medical College of Wisconsin suggests looking out a window. If you're riding in a train and facing backward, try turning around. And if you're in a boat, try heading to the center where the movement may not feel as strong.

If you're prone to the condition, talk to your doctor or pharmacist. Several kinds of over-the-counter and prescription medications may help you avoid symptoms altogether. (HealthDay News)