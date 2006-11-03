Oil prices slip below 58 dollars

NEW YORK (AFP) -- World oil prices dropped on Thursday as traders reacted to indications of slowing economic growth in the United States, the world's biggest consumer of energy.

New York's main contract, light sweet crude for delivery in December, lost 83 cents to close at 57.88 dollars a barrel.

In London, Brent North Sea crude for December delivery shed 1.11 dollars to settle at 57.87 dollars a barrel.

U.S. labor productivity showed no improvement in the third quarter, the government said in a report that was below expectations and the weakest since late 2005.

The productivity report showed the effects of a slowing economy and rising wages. Analysts had expected the report to show a 1.1 percent increase in worker productivity.

"The market is still doubtful about the U.S. economy," BMO Capital Markets energy analyst Bart Melek said. "A lot of data have come in lower than expected, meaning the economy is weaker and there will be less demand for oil."

While growth is slowing, U.S. stockpiles of crude oil are going up. Forecasters expect warmer winter weather in the northern hemisphere, dampening demand for heating oil.

Crude futures had also fallen "following a build-up in U.S. crude inventories", Sucden analyst Michael Davies said in London. Victor Shum of the energy consultancy Purvin and Gertz in Singapore said: "The market's next move will really depend on the weather and so if there is a cold snap in the northern hemisphere, that could cause a price surge."

Analysts said that oil prices were also pressured by doubts over the OPEC cartel's promised production cuts, with only Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates so far confirming definite reductions.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries agreed last month to cut its actual production to 26.3 million barrels per day from 27.5 million bpd currently, as of November 1.

OPEC was spurred into action to combat a steep fall in oil prices, which are well off all-time highs above 78 dollars per barrel reached in July and August. "The market still doesn't know if OPEC will cut its production in December," Melek said. "Probably not every country will participate."

Traders shrugged off news of the kidnapping in Nigeria of an American and a Briton working for Norwegian oil services firm Petroleum Geo-Services (PGS).

PGS, which provides seismic data for oil and gas companies, said the two were kidnapped in the early hours of Thursday.

Separatist unrest in Nigeria, Africa's largest oil producer and the world's sixth bigger-exporter of crude, has cut the country's output by around one quarter this year.