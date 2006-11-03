Iran, Ukraine ink MOU on economic cooperation

MOSCOW (IRNA) -- Iran and Ukraine Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on economic and commercial cooperation during the second session of bilateral economic cooperation commission.

According to Ukraine Economy Ministry's Media Department, Ukraine's Deputy Economy Minister Andre Brezenov, and his Iranian counterpart Mehdi Ghazanfari headed the two sides' delegations.

Brezenov said after signing the MOU that Ukraine plans to increase volume of commercial exchanges with Iran in the next few years, adding that regarding current bilateral ties the two sides can reach the objective.

Pointing to the export of Samand sedan to Ukrainian market as an important factor in this respect, he added that high quality of Ukraine's exports of ironware products and establishment of direct bank links are among other factors to increase mutual trade ties.

Touching on the current condition of Iran-Ukraine bank operations via a third country, he stipulated that Iran Export Development Bank is to establish a branch in Ukraine in the near future to help increase of bilateral commercial relations.

The Ukraine's deputy economy minister pointed to Iran-Ukraine joint trade center in Tehran, adding that it will be established in the near future to serve the two countries' tradesmen.

The amount of Iran-Ukraine trade exchange amounted to about $600 million in 2005.

Mehdi Ghazanfari, Iran's deputy minister of economy and financial affairs, heading a delegation comprised of more than 40 officials and representatives of commercial companies stays in Kiev to attend the joint meeting.

Ukraine PM urges further trade ties with Iran

Iran's ambassador to Ukraine met and talked with this country's Prime Minister, ISNA reported Thursday.

Victor Yanukovych in this meeting while emphasizing on Ukraine's interest to continue and strengthen commercial ties with Iran, noted that establishing a joint economic commission for this purpose should be seriously considered and carried out.

Ukraine's prime minister went on to refer to the importance of the An-140 (or Iran-140) airplane manufacturing project for both countries and stated his country's eagerness in increasing cooperation in regard to energy issues among the two countries.

Musa Kazemi for his part while voicing Iran's mutual eagerness in expanding ties in various fields expressed Iran's readiness in creating a joint economic commission and Iran's favorable view towards gas cooperation with Ukraine.