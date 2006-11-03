Economic news in brief (Nov. 3)

Comorian agriculture minister tours farms, fisheries sites in Hormozgan

BANDAR ABBAS, Hormozgan Prov. – The Agriculture Minister of Comoros Sitti Kassim visited farmlands and fish ponds across this southern Iranian province on Thursday, IRNA reported.

Mrs. Kassim toured fishing sites at the port of Bandar Abbas and also the Persian Gulf and Oman Sea Ecology Research Center. She also met with the director of the provincial Agricultural Jihad department and discussed the possibility of developing bilateral agricultural and fisheries ties.

According to IRNA, the economy of Comoros, a country consisting of three islands in the Mozambique Channel between northwest Madagascar and southeast Africa, is highly dependent on agriculture, with potato and rice being its main agricultural exports.

Startup of 1.7m mt/annum methanol project delayed

ASSALUYEH, Bushehr Prov. – The startup of a methanol production plant in this southern Iranian port was delayed for the second time due to what a National Petrochemical Company (NPC) official called ‘technical problems’.

The plant, if comes into operation ever, will have a total methanol production capacity of 1.7 million tons, the official claimed. According to Fars News Agency, the project was first expected to be operational in August but stills and gas compressors weren’t ready at the time, project managers had said.

Infofish opens databank at Iran’s Kish Island

KISH ISLAND, Hormozgan Prov. – Infofish, the intergovernmental organization for marketing information and technical advisory services for fisheries products in the Asia-Pacific region, has opened a databank in this southern Iranian island.

The database started working here concurrent with the organization’s seafood production workshop. The database will provide visitors with the latest information and developments in the local, regional and global fish farming industry.

Kish Island is also to host the 21st meeting of the board of directors of Infofish, a four-day conference which will kick off on November 4.

Infofish member states include Iran, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Papua New Guinea, the Solomon Islands, Thailand, South Korea, Indonesia, India, Bangladesh, and the Maldives.

Infofish is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Iran to produce 75% of its cooking oil demand in 4 years

TEHRAN – In the next four years, domestic factories will be able to supply 75% of the demand for cooking oil, an official with the Agricultural Jihad Ministry claimed.

“This year, some 215,000 tons of colza has been produced in the country,” Naderi Shahab told ILNA on Thursday. However, he referred to the overuse of machinery and the huge deal of crop wastage, caused by lack of state support, as two of the main negative points that have considerably reduced the country’s agricultural output.

Over 1.34m of young fish released into N. Khorasan fish farms

BOJNURD, North Khorasan Prov. – Over 1.340 million of fingerlings were released into fish farms across this northeastern province during the first half of the current Iranian year (March 21-September 22).

This included some 1.24 million of cold-water and more than 100,000 warm-water fish. The provincial Fisheries Department has reported the production of 123 tons of farm fish in the said period.

Illegal channels, middlemen account for 70% of Iran’s saffron exports

TEHRAN – Unauthorized exporters, i.e. those tradesmen whose business green cards have been unofficially issued by authorized bodies, and middlemen account for 70 percent of the country’s saffron exports, a member of the Iran Saffron Center told ILNA on Thursday.

“Most of these guys export saffron in bulk,” Shariati added, implying that few buyers of Iranian saffron in the global market are even aware of the delicacy’s Persian origin. Most of them buy it with foreign trademarks, mainly Spanish brands.

“Only 20 tons of this year’s saffron export was shipped in standard packages,” he said, putting the total volume of exports in the same period at 201 tons, which was valued at $100 million.