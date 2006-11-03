India ready to invest in Iran’s infrastructure: ambassador

TEHRAN – India's ambassador to Iran, Manbir Singh, said that his country did not face any particular problem for investing in Iran’s infrastructures.

Currently, we are negotiating to reach agreement on a number of contracts including the building of a steel production plant and a petrochemical production plant in Bandar Abbas –a port city in southern Iran on the Persian Gulf, the Indian official said adding that Indian firms are also planning to build a container depot in Chabahar –another port city located in southeast Iran.

Commenting on an Indian company’s cooperation with Iranian engineers in the development of a railway electric signals project in the Ray-Shahrud railroad, the Indian ambassador to Iran added that India was ready to cooperate in Iran’s other infrastructure projects, the Persian service of ISNA reported here on Friday.

He further referred to India’s investments in Iran’s central province of Semnan and said that the nation was reviewing the possibility of increasing its investments in the province.

Indian companies are prepared to build the Fahrej-Chabahar railroad project, the Indian official announced noting that his country was planning to make significant investments in different parts of Iran.