Islamic studies scholar Watt dies

TEHRAN -- Scot Islamic studies expert and Orientalist William Montgomery Watt, who had been candidate for Iran’s Eternal Figures award in 2006, died on Oct. 24 in Edinburgh.

The 97-year-old, due to his feebleness, was not able to travel in the last years of his life.

He was to be honored at the Study of Islam section of Iran’s sixth Eternal Figures Gathering to be held on Nov. 13 by the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB).

Born in Ceres, Watt wrote over 30 books. He was an Arabic and Islamic studies professor at the University of Edinburgh from 1964-79.

He held visiting professorships at the University of Toronto, the College de France, Paris, and Georgetown University and was given an honorary doctorate of divinity by the University of Aberdeen.

Watt was a priest of the Scottish Episcopal Church and Arabic specialist to the Bishop of Al-Aqsa Mosque from 1943-46.

He became a member of the ecumenical Iona Community in Scotland in 1960. The Islamic press has called him “The Last Orientalist”.

Watt is a critic of many Islamic and Christian beliefs.