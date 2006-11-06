Iran, Belarus stress strategic cooperation

TEHRAN -- Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko who arrived in Tehran on Sunday night was greeted by President Mahmud Ahmadinejad on Monday morning.

The two presidents also chaired a high-level meeting arranged between the senior officials of the two courtiers.

Belarus has officially announced that Iran has legal right to nuclear energy for civilian uses and refuted charges against Iran’s nuclear activities by certain Western countries.

President Ahmadinejad said Iran and Belarus share common interests and views on international issues.

“Fortunately, there is strong will for strengthening bilateral ties,” the Iranian president told the joint meeting.

“We are determined to use all existing potentials in different fields aimed at promoting of Tehran-Minsk cooperation.”

Ahmadinejad called Lukashenko’s visit to Tehran as a milestone in brotherly ties between the two countries.

“We are keen to speed up cooperation in technical, economic and scientific fields and are also prepared to transfer our experiences in different areas to Belarus and also benefit from all potentials and abilities of the country (Belarus).”

The president stated that Tehran-Minsk relations can serve as a model for regional and bilateral ties.

In the light of good agreements reached between the experts of the two sides at the recent talks, the president said, it is hoped that cooperation contracts in the areas of oil, energy, industry, education, trade, joint investment, and defense will be signed between Iran and the former Soviet republic. He thanked Lukashenko for his brave and strong position toward international issues including his support for Iran’s nuclear program.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran praises Belarus’ independence and progress.”

Lukashenko said Iran-Belarus ties are growing with a good speed. He also called the amicable and brotherly relations between Tehran and Minsk “as a relation between hearts.”

The Belarusian leader said his visit to Tehran can lay the ground for a “long-term strategy” for developing ties between the two important countries.

By removing hurdles, he underlined, it is not difficult to achieve a $1b trade ties between the two states.

By moving quickly to counter hurdles in banking cooperation and customs and preferential tariffs then there will be a ground for promoting trade ties, the president explained.

He went on to say that his country can serve Iran’s interests in Europe.

“As a friendly and good partner in the center of Europe, Belarus can be considered a trusting and reliable fulcrum for promoting Iran’s goals.”

He maintained that his country is ready for any kind of cooperation with Iran in the area of joint investment. He also said Minsk is willing to invest in Iranian oil exploration sector.

The Belarusian president also thanked Ahmadinejad’s great interests for developing ties and invited him to pay a visit to Belarus.

Belarus is a landlocked nation in Eastern Europe, which borders Russia, Ukraine, Poland, Lithuania, and Latvia. Belarus, with its capital city Minsk, attained independence on 25 August 1991.