Lebanon leaders hold 'ice breaking' talks on cabinet change

BEIRUT (AFP) - Lebanese leaders on Monday held "ice breaking" talks on a demand by Hezbollah for a greater part in the Western-backed government, a move rejected by opponents as a Syrian bid to regain influence in Lebanese politics.

Following more than three hours of round table talks at parliament house in downtown Beirut amid tight security, the leaders decided to pursue discussions early on Tuesday, parliament speaker Nabih Berri said.

"It is necessary to reach a solution because we cannot stay in this situation. Everyone is keen to unite in order to resolve issues," Berri told reporters.

With threats from both sides to take to streets, Lebanese leaders -- except Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah who sent representatives for security reasons -- met for three and a half hours, a day after a bomb blew up near a police barracks in the Lebanese capital.

The talks follow a warning from French Defense Minister Michele Alliot-Marie on Saturday of the risks of renewed violence on the Lebanon-Israel border after the Jewish state's devastating summer offensive in Lebanon and its war with Hezbollah.

Nasrallah has threatened to resort to street protests if the talks fail to help produce a government of national unity within a week from Monday.

In response, anti-Syrian Christian leader Samir Geagea warned that his camp was ready to stage counter-demonstrations.

"Consultations start countdown for settlement or confrontation," warned the frontpage headline of the leading An Nahar newspaper.

"Open letter to the negotiators today: spare us discord!" pleaded the bold headline of the leftist As Safir daily.

The influential Berri called for the national dialogue among leaders of the various communities to consider a unity government and the adoption of a new electoral law to end the political stalemate.

The Shiite group Hezbollah has been seeking to cash in on its "divine victory" -- for its guerrillas' fierce resistance to the month-long Israeli offensive -- by pressing for a government of national unity. Hezbollah, which has two representatives in the 24-member government, is attempting to win greater national political power by inviting more of its allies into the cabinet to secure a "blocking minority."