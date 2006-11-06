Leader says Iran has no enmity toward any country

TEHRAN -- Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei told visiting Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Monday that Iran has no animosity toward any country despite its strong commitment to pursuing its own interests.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran has no enmity toward any country, but it is very strongly committed to its own interests and future,” the Leader noted.

The Leader stated that close ties between independent states will increase their power and influence, which in effect will meet their interests.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran and Belarus have great avenues for developing ties in all areas, and the government of Iran is fully prepared for expand ties farther than ever, especially in the economic and trade sectors,” Ayatollah Khamenei explained.

The Leader stated that it is imperative for independent states to increase their contacts and cooperation in the face of the plots of the global arrogance (world imperialism).

The reason that many nominally independent countries cannot withstand the pressure of the global arrogance due to the lack of cooperation of their officials and lack of public support, he observed.

The Supreme Leader stated that the influence of the United States in different parts of the world, especially in the Middle East, is a result of the weakness of such countries.

“Of course, the Americans are currently totally helpless in the Middle Eastern region, including Iraq, Lebanon, and occupied Palestine,” he insisted.

The Belarusian president called Iran a strong-willed and powerful country which takes firm stances on regional and international issues.

Lukashenko said the strengthening of Tehran-Minsk ties would serve the interests of the two countries.

He also endorsed the Supreme Leader’s view on the need for strong connections between independent states.

“In order to resist the enemies, we also believe that we should reinforce our will and power through ties with each other and making use of public support,” Lukashenko argued.