Loss of both houses would be a repudiation of Bush: Lobe

TEHRAN -- U.S. citizens go to the polls today to elect an entire new House of Representatives and a third of the Senate with opinion polls suggesting that the Democrats could regain control of both houses of Congress in the midterm elections.

To get a better overview of the situation, on October 29, the Mehr News Agency conducted an interview with veteran journalist Jim Lobe, who is the Washington bureau chief of Inter Press Service. Following is the text of the interview:

Q: The latest opinion polls show that the Democrats are likely to overturn the Republican majority in the U.S. Congress in the midterm election in November. How did this turnaround in the Democrats' fortunes come about?

A: The polls indicate that the Democrats will almost certainly take control of the House of Representatives, but the fate of the Senate is much less sure. While Democrats will probably pick up at least four seats there, they need six to gain a majority, and most analysts believe there is only about a 50:50 chance for them to do so.

The turnaround is due to a number of factors, most importantly a strong sense in just about two-thirds of the public that the U.S. is on the “wrong track.” The leading cause for that pessimism is the Iraq war and the resulting lack of confidence in Bush, whose pre-war justifications and assumptions have turned out not only to have been inaccurate, but to have bogged the country down in a seemingly intractable conflict where all of the realistic options are bad. The lack of confidence has been compounded as well by other foreign-policy setbacks -- most recently, North Korea’s nuclear test, the apparent inability of the U.S. to line up support for strong sanctions against Iran, and the perception that last summer’s conflict between Israel and Hezbollah has weakened U.S. influence in the region. Recent polls have shown that the public is also very worried about Washington’s image in the rest of the world, an image that the public also seems to have understood has been badly tarnished by the administration’s arrogance and aggressiveness, not to mention the hypocrisy of, on the one hand, proclaiming democracy promotion as its global mission, and, on the other, practicing -- or at least condoning -- the use of torture and other abuse against suspected terrorists.

Not all of the disaffection with Bush and the Republicans, however, derives from foreign policy. On the domestic front, Bush has accomplished very little over the last four years, and what little he has accomplished has been primarily to the benefit of big corporations and wealthy individuals. The more negative effects of globalization on the U.S. -- the widening of gaps between rich and poor and between the highly educated and the less educated members of society -- have not been addressed under Bush, who has lost a lot of support from the lower middle class and the working poor as a result. Moreover, Christian fundamentalists and evangelicals -- who have become the core constituency of the party -- have been disappointed in the unwillingness or ability to translate their demands on such issues as abortion, gay marriage, and related moral issues into law. Finally, fiscal conservatives, another major traditional constituency, have been appalled by how eagerly the administration has built up unsustainable deficits in the federal budget, while libertarians, who also normally vote Republican, see the U.S. Patriot Act and related “anti-terrorist” measures as deeply threatening to their values.

As for Democrats, they haven’t been so united and determined to weaken a sitting president, at least since Richard Nixon. Democratic “intensity” -- that is, their determination to win -- is much higher than that of Republicans, which is likely to affect turnout in a way that favors Democrats.

Q: What kind of U.S. public opinion backlash can we expect in reaction to the Republicans' policy failures?

A: The backlash will be seen in the elections results. If the Democrats do indeed take both houses of Congress, the impact on the political climate here in Washington is likely to be quite dramatic and will be seen as a repudiation, primarily of Bush.

Q: How will this affect the Bush administration's Middle East policy during the remainder of his term in office and the Republicans' prospects in the 2008 presidential election?

A: Again, much depends on the actual results. If the Democrats win back the House, the administration is likely to breathe a sigh of relief, even though it will have a much harder time getting its legislative agenda through Congress in Bush’s last two years. If the Democrats win back both houses, it will be impossible for the White House to paint the election as anything other than a major defeat. Either way, Bush will have to decide how he wishes to govern for the remainder of his term -- as a “uniter”, which is what he promised when he was originally elected in 2000, or as a “divider”, which he clearly became after 9/11. My guess is that if the Republicans retain control of one house, he will continue to resist compromise, particularly on foreign policy. If he loses both houses, I think the party’s Congressional leaders and major funders will probably exert heavy pressure on Bush to “reach out” to Democrats and govern more from the center, rather than the right, just as California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger has done over the past year. As to Republican prospects in 2008, much depends on whether and how Bush does react to this election and, of course, whom it picks as its nominee. Because U.S. politics is so personalized, much also depends on the Democratic candidate and whether Democrats maintain their current intensity over the next two years.