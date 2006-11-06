South Korea, Nigeria reach railway-energy swap deal

SEOUL (AFP) — South Korea and Nigeria on Monday reached an initial deal under which Seoul will help the African country modernize its railway network in return for a stake in one of its oilfields.

The two sides signed a memorandum of understanding after South Korean President Roh Moo-Hyun and his Nigerian counterpart Olusegun Obasanjo held a summit, the commerce, industry and energy ministry said.

"This is a win-win project where South Korea's technology and Nigeria's resources are swapped," it said in a statement after Commerce, Industry and Energy Minister Chung Sye-Kyun and Nigerian Minister of Petroleum Resources Edmund Maduebebe Daukoru signed the deal.

Under the agreement, yet to be worked out in detail, South Korea will modernize Nigeria's 1,500 kilometer (930-mile) railway line from Port Harcourt to Maiduguri, and also partially finance the estimated 10 billion dollar total cost of the project with commercial loans.

In return, Nigeria would transfer a stake in an operational oilfield to Seoul.

Roh had sought a bigger share in Nigeria's oil and gas development projects in his talks with Obasanjo.

"Roh asked Obasanjo to pay more attention to South Korean firms participating in Nigeria's petroleum and gas field development projects," said presidential spokesman Yoon Tae-Young. "The Nigerian leader asked for South Korea's participation in Nigerian projects to build hydro-electric dams, railroads and other infrastructure."

The two leaders also discussed closer cooperation in resources, plant construction and information technology, as well as in culture, tourism and sport.

The two nations also signed a double taxation avoidance agreement to encourage two-way investment and trade.

The presidents expressed satisfaction at growing Korean investment in the West African country after their first summit in Nigeria in March, the spokesman said.

Obasanjo and four other African leaders -- President Denis Sassou Nguesso of the Republic of the Congo, President Jakaya Mrisho Kikwete of Tanzania, President John Agyekum Kufuor of Ghana and President Boni Yayi of Benin -- are to attend the first Korea-Africa Forum opening in Seoul Tuesday.

The four leaders will separately hold summit talks with Roh on Wednesday.

The forum will discuss closer cooperation in politics, the economy, trade and culture. The five heads of state will join 27 cabinet-level officials from a total of 25 African nations at the gathering.

Energy is a major concern for South Korea in relations with Africa.

In 2004 it started exploring oil reserves in Benin believed to hold about 400 million barrels. In March it bought large stakes in offshore oilfields in Nigeria.