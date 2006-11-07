Drilling operations end at SP oil layers

TEHRAN — Drilling operations of the development wells at South Pars oil layers, southern Iran, have come to completion, a fax released by the Public Relations Dept. of Pars Oil and Gas Company (POGC) noted on Tuesday.

According to the report, production from the layers will start after the offshore platform and production facilities are installed.

Products from the layers are determined to be exported via ship to ship loading by the use of a FPSO (Floating Production Storage and Offloading) ship.

The project to develop South Pars oil layers is to be implemented in two stages. The first stage includes operations scheduled to finish within 19 months, projecting a capacity of 35,000 barrels of oil per day. The second stage with an expected production of 54,000 bpd would be launched if the feasibility studies deem so.

Petroiran Development Company (PEDCO), one of the National Iranian Oil Company subsidiaries, is in charge of SP oil layers’ development project, taking it up in March 2005.