China-Egypt nuclear energy deal

BEIJING (BBC) -- China says it has reached an agreement with the Egyptian president, Hosni Mubarak, to cooperate on the peaceful use of nuclear energy.

China's official news agency said the agreement had been confirmed at talks in Beijing on Tuesday between Mr. Mubarak and President Hu Jintao.

No further details of the deal have been made public.

Egypt plans to revive its nuclear energy program, frozen 20 years ago after the Chernobyl nuclear accident.

Russia has also said it is willing to help Egypt to develop a nuclear energy program.

Following his talks in Moscow and Beijing, Mr. Mubarak has moved on to Central Asia.

Egypt announced plans to revive the civilian nuclear power program in September. A plant will be constructed at al-Dabaa, on the Mediterranean coast, within the next 10 years, it was announced.

Demand for electricity has been growing at an average rate of 7% a year and the country faces worsening shortages.