Mottaki’s visit to Moscow postponed

TEHRAN -– A Foreign Ministry source confirmed on Wednesday that Foreign Minister Manuchehr Mottaki’s visit to Russia has been postponed. Mottaki was to begin his visit to Moscow today.

The definite date for the visit will be determined after talks between Tehran and Moscow, the source told the Mehr News Agency.

The MNA correspondent has also learnt that some talks have taken place between Iranian and Russian sides about a visit to Moscow by Ali Larijani, the Iranian chief nuclear negotiator and the secretary of Supreme National Security Council. However, the SNSC office refused to confirm the report.