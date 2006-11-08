Iran not a threat to intl. peace, security: Churkin

UNITED NATIONS, New York (IRNA) -- Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vitaly Churkin on Tuesday stressed that Moscow does not regard Iran on account of its nuclear program as a threat to international peace and security.

Churkin's remarks were made to reporters at UN Headquarters in New York when asked to comment on all-out efforts of the U.S. to isolate Iran.

The United States has always blocked efforts of the Iranian nation to access peaceful nuclear energy and has even moved Iran's peaceful nuclear issue from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to the UN Security Council for possible imposition of sanctions.

Washington has been putting Moscow under severe pressure to give up its cooperation with Tehran on the Bushehr Power Plant in southern Iran but ignores the Zionist regime's burgeoning nuclear weapons arsenal.

The U.S. itself is currently working on the reconstruction of 6,000 atomic warheads and thereby ignoring international calls for their destruction.

There are several differences between the Iranian and North Korean nuclear programs but the two countries look similar when it comes to the issue of non-proliferation of nuclear weapons, the Russian official said.

Iran has never conducted a nuclear test and is cooperating with the IAEA on its nuclear program, he added.