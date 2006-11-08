Most countries support Iran’s nuclear rights: Leader

TEHRAN - Most countries oppose the attempts of a few Western powers to trample on Iran’s nuclear rights, Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said in Semnan on Wednesday.

Members of the Non-Aligned Movement, the Organization of the Islamic Conference (OIC), and other organizations believe that nuclear energy should be freed from the monopoly of a few powers, Ayatollah Khamenei said in a speech.

“They are praising the Iranian nation for its courageous endurance in securing its nuclear rights,” he added.

The major powers are currently split over a draft UN Security Council sanctions resolution drawn up by Britain, France, and Germany that seeks to put pressure on Iran to halt its uranium enrichment activities. The Iranian nation is aware that nuclear energy is an important factor in international development, he noted, adding, “The Islamic Republic of Iran is able to secure this inalienable right independently.”

“Everyone realizes that the continuous failures of the U.S. efforts against the Iranian nation and government are not accidental. Rather, it is a logical process due to the faith, vigilance, bravery, and timing of the Iranian nation,” he stated. Contrary to Western propaganda, Iran’s enemies, in particular the United States, have a weaker position than ten or fifteen years ago, the Leader argued.

“The failures of the U.S. in Iraq, Lebanon, Palestine, and Afghanistan are evidence of this truth.”

“In Palestine, a government has been elected which does not recognize the Zionist regime and is not ready to hold talks with it. This shows that the U.S. has failed one hundred percent in Palestine,” Ayatollah Khamenei said.

“The Iranian nation will advance on its glorious path with power, vitality, and effort and by relying on the abilities of the younger generation, and the global arrogance (imperialist powers) will be forced to back down,” he insisted.

The Leader also said that the upcoming December 15 Assembly of Experts polls are very important because the election is an investment in the future of the country.

He also called on the people to massively turn out for the city and village council elections, which are slated to be held simultaneously with the AE polls.