Ironware, steel nation’s second largest non-oil exports

TEHRAN –- Accounting for 8.8 percent of the total non-oil exports, ironware and steel exports grew at over 58.8 percent compared with the same period last year. Exports of the commodities ranked second only to the gas condensates in terms of earning revenues, the MNA quoted an official with the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPOI).

Increased by 58.7 percent compared with the same period last year, metal exports during the first six months of the current Iranian calendar year (ending March 20, 2007) hit around $1130 million.

Also, increased by 125,000 percent and 592 percent respectively, copper ingots and ferrosilicon exports gained the highest growth in terms of value. World price hikes have been cited at the main reason for the significant growth in the prices of the commodities. However, he added, due to domestic demands last year, exports of copper ingot were very limited during the period.

Meanwhile, grown by 162 percent, stones and zinc concentrates exports hit around $108 million in the past six months, the report said. It also noted that increase in the metal concentrates’ prices, high demands for the stainless metals, China’s growing demand for raw materials and the increased call for the materials used in military industries are the major causes of the jump in the exports of the commodities during the period.

Iran exports goods to 160 countries: official

Director-general of Iran Customs Office here on Wednesday said that Iran exports commodities to 160 countries, IRNA reported.

Speaking to reporters from Khorasan Razavi Province, Nasser Ebrahimi said that the northeastern province is exporting goods to 130 states.

The province has great potential in terms of production, quality and diversity of export commodities including industrial, agricultural and service sector as well as in job creation, he noted.

"Export is considered as a major criterion for economy stability," he added, stipulating that the government's efforts to develop the export sector paved the ground for improvement of goods quality because of the expansion of competitive market.

Referring to the other benefits of Iran's export strategy such as applying the country's potential, he noted that the strategy will help to create more jobs and lower costs.

He said that one of the significant expenses in exporting commodities is the unloading and storing of goods in customs offices' warehouses.

The official called for reducing such expenses by speeding up the export procedure.