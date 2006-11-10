Larijani warning over UN resolution

VIENNA (BBC) -- Iran's top nuclear negotiator says Tehran will review its ties with the IAEA unless Russian changes to a UN draft resolution on Iran are accepted.

Ali Larijani, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, made the threat of reduced cooperation with the UN's nuclear watchdog as he arrived in Moscow for talks on Iran's nuclear policies.

A resolution drafted by the UN Security Council's three EU members threatens sanctions over Iran's nuclear efforts.

But Russia says the text is too tough and is seeking a watered-down version.

"We will review our relations with the IAEA if the UN accepts the Euro-troika resolution without taking into account the amendments made by Russia," Larijani, the secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, was quoted by Interfax news agency.

Work to continue

Larijani warned that even if the Russian changes to the draft are not included, the UN resolution "will not make Iran change its mind" about its nuclear program.

As an NPT member, Iran has right to enrichment work for generating electricity.

"We have to find a logical way to solve this problem," Larijani said.

Russia, which has the power to veto Security Council resolutions, has significant economic ties to Tehran and is resisting any restrictions on its work to build a new nuclear reactor at Bushehr in Iran.

According to the RIA Novosti news agency, Larijani also said that a Moscow proposal that it enrich uranium in Russia for Iran is still being considered.

"This proposal was never rejected and it remains on the negotiating table," the news agency quoted him as saying.

In October Iran stepped up work to enrich uranium by activating a second cascade of centrifuges at its Natanz plant.

Feeding gas into centrifuges can produce fuel for nuclear power plants.

Russia, Iran security chiefs meeting in Moscow

Russian Security Council Secretary Igor Ivanov began a meeting with Larijani on Friday. The held their face-to-face meeting in Moscow’s President Hotel.

Larijani held talks with Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov earlier in day. The talks centered on the Iranian nuclear issue.

Lavrov told reporters before the meeting that “Russia invariably advocates a negotiated solution to this problem; we shall see how we manage to move forward”.

Larijani stressed the “need for permanent consultations with Russia, considering the tense situation in the region”.

Immediately after the Islamic revolution, a ground appeared for real cooperation between Iran and Russia, Larijani said.

“We are looking into the future being based on development of relations that exist in political, economic and military fields,” he said.

Iran and Russia cooperate on most of global and regional problems on which their stances are close or coincident, Larijani said, adding that he pinned hopes on the talks in Moscow.

Larijani told reporters on arrival in Moscow that he was going to discuss the situation around Iran’s nuclear program and plans of relations with Russia, in particular the schedule of completing the construction of a nuclear power plant in Bushehr.

Iranian Ambassador to Russia Gholamreza Ansari told ITAR-TASS that he saw “no reasons for stopping the construction”.

Larijani is visiting Russia for the third time this year.

He visited Moscow on February 24-25 and on March 1-2.

His main partner at the talks was Security Council Secretary Igor Ivanov.

The Russian and Iranian security chiefs had met in Tahran several times.

Ivanov held a series of consultations in Iran on May 27-28 and visited Tehran on October 3.