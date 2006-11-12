Senegalese women dress in white to protest violence

DAKAR -- Thousands of Senegalese women dressed in white to protest against violence towards women, in the wake of recent incidents in the west African country, protest organizers said Friday.

"We have asked all women to dress today partially or entirely in white because white is the color of mourning in traditional (west) Africa, in a show of protest against violence toward women," said Latyr Camara, spokesman for the Alliance for a New Citizenship (ANC), a coalition of Senegalese associations defending women's rights. According to Camara, the ANC launched this event following the death in October of a woman in her thirties who was beaten to death by her husband. He then dumped her body in a septic tank in the city of Touba, 200 kilometers (125 miles) east of the capital Dakar.

Pelosi's rise heralds women's move to the center of U.S. politics

WASHINGTON -- With Democrat Nancy Pelosi leading her party's resounding takeover of the U.S. House of Representatives, women have finally broken through the "marble ceiling" holding them back in U.S. politics, feminist groups said.

Pelosi, who led the Democratic effort to wrest control of the House from President George W. Bush's Republicans, is expected to be named the new Speaker of the House, the first time in U.S. history a woman has held the powerful job. Her rise in the wake of the Democrat sweep in Tuesday's national elections spearheads a surge in the role of women in elected office, with now some 70 seats in the 435-member body.

Older women not immune to eating disorders

NEW YORK -- Even into their 60s, many women are unhappy with their weight and body shape, and a small percentage suffer from full-blown eating disorders, a new study suggests.

Though anorexia, bulimia and other eating disorders are mainly problems of young women, there has been some evidence that body-image issues and eating disorders also affect women in middle-age and beyond. In the new study, Austrian researchers found that among 475 women 60 to 70 years old, 60 percent said they were dissatisfied with their bodies.