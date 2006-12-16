Turkish EU membership can help Mideast peace: Blair

ANKARA (Reuters) -- Britain's Prime Minister Tony Blair reiterated on Saturday his support for Turkey's membership of the European Union, saying the Muslim country's strategic location could help contribute to peace in the Middle East.

"Turkey is placed right between the Middle East and Europe and if we needed no other reminder of the strategic importance of Turkey to the EU it is what is happening in the Middle East today," Blair told a news conference in Ankara.

The EU this week partially suspended Ankara's accession negotiations over its refusal to open its ports and airports to traffic from Cyprus. But ministers agreed talks on policy areas not covered by the freeze should go ahead.

EU Enlargement Commissioner Olli Rehn called this week for the bloc to open the next chapter, which would be on economic and monetary policy, to prove the process was not stalled.

"I would like to urgently see this happening, possibly under the Finnish presidency," Blair said. He urged Ankara to open its ports to Cypriot traffic but also said the EU should end the isolation of northern Cyprus.

Erdogan again criticized the EU for suspending eight of 35 chapters, calling the move "unfair".

"The relationship with the EU dates back 40 years and unfortunately that relationship has been reduced to a secondary issue of opening the ports," Erdogan said.

"(But) we of course will continue with the same determination to carry on with the reforms," he said.