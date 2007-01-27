TEHRAN (IRNA) -- Iran has deterrent potentials to neutralize enemy plots and threats, Secretary of the Expediency Council Mohsen Rezaii said here Saturday.

Rezaii made the remarks while speaking to reporters in response to a question on threats posed against Iran.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran has strong levers and can prevent occurrence of such events.

"We should be vigilant and act wisely at the current sensitive situation," he said. He added, "Ignoring or causing such baseless concerns will not let us use our capabilities in an appropriate way but will help our enemies achieve their goals easily."

He said, "We should have no fear of enemies' plots. The US intends to confront Iran, a move which it has launched by adopting an anti-Iranian resolution and imposing sanctions against the country.

"We should be vigilant and not allow enemies to materialize next phases of their decisions."

Asked whether the Expediency Council makes any decision on Iran's nuclear case, Rezaii said, "Nuclear issue has no link with the council. Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) is responsible for it."