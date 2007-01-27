KABUL (Pak Tribune) -- The government of Iran will provide 700,000 U.S. dollars for the Independent Administrative Reforms and Civil Service Commission (IARCSC) of Afghanistan.

An agreement to this effect was inked by Iranian ambassador to Kabul Mohammad Reza Bahrami and head of the IARCSC Dr Ahmad Mushahid.

Speaking on the occasion, Bahrami said they would impart training to government officials in the provinces of Kandahar and Herat and the central capital Kabul.

The Iranian ambassador said that his country had provided $250 million to Afghanistan over the previous five years.

Lauding the generous assistance by the neighboring country, Dr Ahmad Mushahid said they would organize training courses for government employees in Kabul and the two provinces of Herat and Kandahar.

Last year too, Iran had provided one million U.S. dollars for reconstruction activities and capacity building of government employees, he recalled.