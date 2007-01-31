Russia says Iran questions IAEA nuclear timeout plan

MOSCOW (AFP) -- Iran has several doubts and queries about plans for a pause in the international crisis over its nuclear plans, a senior Russian official said Tuesday.

The head of the United Nations nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency, Mohamed ElBaradei suggested last week that Iran halt its nuclear enrichment program while the international community held off imposing UN endorsed sanctions.

"The Iranians told us they would indeed examine (the plan) although they have a number of doubts and questions," Russian security council chief Igor Ivanov told reporters on his return from Tehran.

"We agreed to pursue the dialogue. Russia will hold consultations with its colleagues of the Six (the others being Britain, China, France, Germany and the United States) to inform them of our talks with Iran."

Western countries, led by Washington, have shown skepticism about ElBaradei's idea, but Russia, a trading partner and ally of Iran, has expressed optimism that it could lead to a political solution of the crisis.

UN Security Council Resolution 1737, adopted on December 23, imposed economic and trading sanctions on Iran over its refusal to halt its enrichment program.

But the sanctions could be suspended or lifted if the IAEA, due to report on the Iranian response by February 23, finds Tehran has respected the resolution.