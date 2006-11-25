Baathist regime attacked Iran with chemical weapons 300 times: official

SARDASHT, W. Azarbaijan Prov. (IRNA) – The director of the War Disabled Research Center said here on Saturday that the Baathist regime of Iraq used chemical weapons 300 times against Iranian civilians and soldiers during the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq war, which is called the Sacred Defense in Iran.

Mahmud Sorush told IRNA that they conducted 30 raids on military sites and the rest of the chemical raids were against the defenseless civilian population.

Some 100,000 people were wounded in the brutal attacks, of which 52,000 victims have been identified and placed under intensive care, he added.

Sorush stated that the Baathist regime extensively used the weapons, although no country dared to use chemical weapons during World War II.

He added that the Iraqi Baathist regime, with the support of the major powers and the international community, extended the scope of attacks to cities and, in an extremely inhumane act, placed the border city of Sardasht under chemical bombardment. He called the massacre of the people of Sardasht by chemical bombs as unprecedented in the history of war, and said it was the first time in the world that a city was attacked with chemical weapons.

The border city of Sardasht, West Azarbaijan Province, repeatedly came under chemical attacks on June 27, 1987 during which 110 people were martyred and another 6,000 wounded.

Sardasht is the first city in the world to come under chemical weapons attack and currently it has the highest number of people suffering from injuries due to chemical weapons.