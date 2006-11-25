Lebanon death 'may presage coup'

This week's killing of Lebanese politician Pierre Gemayel may be the first shot in a coup against the government, says a top U.S. official.

John Bolton, the American ambassador to the United Nations, said recent probes into political killings in Lebanon suggested Syrian involvement.

He told the BBC that if Syria was deemed to have been involved, the implications were serious.

Saturday sees the second day of a strike protesting at the killing.

Many shops closed on Friday with business leaders saying they hoped the action would move Lebanon closer to a "national dialogue" and ward off the threat of division and street protests.

Gemayel, a Maronite Christian who was the industry minister, was shot in his car in a Christian area of Beirut on Tuesday.

Many Lebanese accuse Damascus of orchestrating the 34-year-old's murder, although Syria explicitly denies any involvement.

Speaking in a BBC interview, Bolton said he did not want to pre-judge any investigation into Gemayel's death.

Bolton said that Washington would have to take such things into account when deciding whether to deal with Syria.

He said the Americans talked to the Syrians all the time - the issue was whether Syria was going to listen.

The Lebanese cabinet was due to meet on Saturday to approve a United Nations plan for an international tribunal to try those accused of murdering the former Prime Minister, Rafiq Hariri.

Syria has been implicated in the bombing that killed Hariri last year, but denies involvement.

Correspondents say the Lebanese cabinet is expected to give its final approval to the tribunal, and this is likely to increase tensions with pro-Syrian politicians.

Earlier this month six pro-Syrian ministers resigned from the cabinet, saying they wanted a greater role in government.

The death or resignation of two more cabinet ministers would bring down the government.

Meanwhile, the UN Security Council has agreed to a request from the Lebanese government to help investigate Gemayel's murder.

His killing will be probed by the same tribunal that implicated senior Syrian officials and pro-Syrian Lebanese in the killing of Hariri.

Pro-Syrian groups have already said the UN plan is illegal under Lebanon's constitution.

In 2005, Syria withdrew its troops from Lebanon following 29 years of military and political rule over its smaller neighbor, after massive international pressure following the assassination of Hariri. (Source: BBC.com)