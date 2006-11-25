More violence as feuds over Bangladesh poll intensify

DHAKA (Reuters) -- Two people were killed and several injured as clashes intensified between Bangladesh political rivals over elections in January.

Police said the clashes involved activists of Awami League led by Sheikh Hasina and Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) of Begum Khaleda Zia, both former prime ministers.

One of the victims died in Chittagong port city and the other in coastal Patuakhali district.

Several home-made bombs went off at the Dhaka University as Awami and BNP students sought to tighten respective control on the 50,000-strong campus.

Police said no one was hurt but tension was high.

Police said they feared more violence as a pro-Awami Jubo (youth) League called for protests outside Dhaka's presidential palace on Saturday afternoon.

A 14-party alliance led by Hasina and a United Front which included dissidents of the BNP have called for a siege to force country's interim government to fire key election commission officials, including acting chief Mahfuzur Rahman.

Rahman took over earlier this week after his boss, chief election commissioner M.A. Aziz went on three months' leave to defuse mounting pressure from Hasina's alliance for his dismissal.

The Awami League and its allies said on Saturday they would not take part in an election under Rahman.

"We want Mahfuzur Rahman and his cronies removed immediately," said Awami general secretary Abdul Jalil.

"Unless it is done, we will launch a bigger movement to force President Iajuddin to resign as chief adviser of the caretaker authority," he told reporters.

Hasina's alliance is backed by Liberal Democratic Party, which comprises of former BNP leaders, lawmakers and workers who broke away last month over differences with Khaleda.