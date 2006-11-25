Comeback kings Bayern close gap on Schalke

BERLIN (AFP) -- Title contenders Bayern Munich and Werder Bremen both closed the gap on surprise leaders Schalke 04 with respective wins over SV Hamburg and Arminia Bielefeld on Saturday.

Schalke, who have not won the title since 1958, had moved five points clear with a 2-1 win over VfL Bochum on Friday and reigning champions Bayern responded with a 2-1 comeback victory at Hamburg to move three points behind Schalke.

Dutch international Rafael van der Vaart had put Hamburg ahead with an 18th minute penalty but compatriot Roy Makaay equalized close to the hour.

Peruvian star Claudio Pizarro scored the winner on 78 minutes to clinch the win.

Second-placed Bremen had things easier against Bielefeld as they ran out comfortable 3-0 winners at the Weserstadion to move to within two points of Schalke.

German international striker Miroslav Klose scored twice to take his season's tally to seven and cap a fine week for Bremen who defeated Chelsea 1-0 in their midweek Champions League outing.

Trailing Schalke by six points Bayern were desperate for a win against Hamburg but got off to a terrible start with Argentine defender Martin Demichelis chopping down Boubacar Sanogo for a penalty after 18 minutes.

Van der Vaart, who scored against Arsenal in the midweek Champions League defeat, struck his spot-kick cleanly and the ball went in off the inside of the post.

The goal injected some extra spice into a game that was already fiery due to past connections with Bayern defender Daniel van Buyten and Hamburg's Peruvian striker Paolo Guerrero playing against their old clubs for the first time.

Bayern coach Magath was clearly annoyed at his team's first half performance and introduced Brazilian defender Lucio and German international Sebastian Deisler after the break.

Deisler, playing only his second game in eight months, had an immediate impact with his mazy run and pass setting up Makaay for the equalizer.

He then had a hand for the winner cutting the ball back for Pizarro to drill home 12 minutes from time. Remarkably it was Pizarro's 10th goal in 12 games against Hamburg.

The result keeps Hamburg, who beat Bayern home and away last season, in the bottom three with just one win from 14 matches.

Today VfB Stuttgart, five points behind Schalke, host troubled Borussia Monchengladbach looking to continue their impressive start.

Fallen giants Gladbach have the worst away record in the division with just one point from their seven matches.