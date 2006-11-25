Bulgaria, Poland, Serbia win at world volleyball

HIROSHIMA, Japan (AFP) -- Bulgaria, Poland, and Serbia & Montenegro all continued their winning streaks on Saturday with sixth straight victories to remain unbeaten in the men's world volleyball championships.

Bulgaria outgunned 1989 World Cup winners Cuba 25-22, 25-18, 25-20, while the 1976 Olympic gold medalists Poland breezed past Tunisia 25-22, 25-18, 25-23 in the eight-team Pool F round robin stage in Hiroshima.

Serbia & Montenegro beat Puerto Rico 25-18, 25-23, 20-25, 25-23 in Pool E in Sendai.

"It was a very important victory, but my players couldn't show the best performance today, because it was too early to play. Eleven o'clock is not the best time to play such an important match," said Bulgaria's coach Martin Stoev.

Bulgarian captain Plamen Konstantinov agreed with Stoev, saying, "There are five European teams in this pool, so it's better for everybody because there are many fans in Europe who want to see the matches. "It's the middle of the night for them, so they can't see them. But we were prepared for this game. We wanted to start the second round with a victory and we got it."

Poland, also the 1974 world champions, have yet to lose a set in their six matches in the tournament, but their coach Raul Lozano said it's not important to win 3-0.

"We are just trying to win the game in this stage, whatever the score is. We still have important games against Serbia & Montenegro, Canada and Russia, so we need to keep our concentration high," said Raul Lozano.

The three teams were trailed by Brazil, Russia, Italy, France and Japan with 3-1 records.

Athens Olympic bronze medalists Russia whipped Argentina 25-18, 25-20, 25-14, while Japan defeated Canada 23-25, 25-21, 25-17, 25-22 in Pool E.

All-conquering Brazil brushed aside the United States 25-19, 25-18, 25-23, France outclassed the Czech Republic 25-19, 25-23, 25-18, and three-time former world champions Italy gunned down Germany 25-23, 25-22, 25-16 in Pool F.

"There is no easy match in the second round. Every game is very important because of the points system. Today, we had a wonderful match. We could show our skills at a very high level," said Russia's coach Zoran Gajic.

Brazilian coach Bernardo Rezende appeared satisfied with his players, who finally showed their top form.

"My players were fighting for every ball and working hard to show the opponents that we were determined. We are alive. I'm looking forward to the next match against the Czech Republic," said Rezende.

Puerto Rico and the United States have a 1-3 record and Cuba 0-4.