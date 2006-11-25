Gates Foundation to provide free access to computers and Internet in Romania

BUCHAREST (AFP) -- The Foundation of U.S. billionaire and Microsoft founder Bill Gates plans to computerize Romania's public libraries to provide free access to computers and the Internet for all Romanians, the culture ministry said in Bucharest.

"We have had three talks with representatives of the Foundation and we also presented a map of our library network so they can do a feasability study," a ministry spokeswoman told AFP.

"This will computerize our network of libraries, to equip it with information technology, not to digitize the contents of books," said Liviu Dediu, deputy director of the Galati province library.

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation's Romanian project is part of its Global Libraries initiative. One of the billionaire's pet projects, the initiative's aim is to link a country's libraries through a complex network of computers in order to provide people with free access to computers and the Internet.

The foundation, which has an endowment of about 32 billion dollars (24.7 billion euros), has already set up such projects in Chile, Latvia, Lithuania and Mexico.

The initiative is not connected with two plans by software giant Microsoft and its U.S. rival Google to digitize works from the world's most prestigious libraries.