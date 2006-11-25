Saudi says OPEC to cut output if market unbalanced

RIYADH (Reuters) — Saudi Oil Minister Ali al-Naimi said on Saturday OPEC would cut oil production again when it meets in December if recent supply curbs failed to balance the market.

Oil prices were not a decisive factor, he said.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries decided in October to cut output by 1.2 million barrels per day from Nov. 1 to respond to a 25 percent slump in oil prices.

"We must look at the impact of the measures decided in Doha, if they are adequate, we will be satisfied, if they are not we will act again and the aim is to bring stability back to the market," Naimi told reporters. "The (oil) price is not an indicator, the indicator is stockpiles and the excess of supply over demand," he said. "The price is irrelevant, what is important is stability in the market and balance between supply and demand."

Naimi had said at an emergency OPEC meeting in Doha in October that the group might need to cut a further 500,000 bpd at its next ministerial meeting on Dec. 14 in Nigeria.

U.S. crude rose 66 cents to $59.90 a barrel on Friday, drawing strength from a disruption to supply in Nigeria and as a fall in the U.S. dollar boosted other commodities.

The oil price dropped nearly $1 on Wednesday after a U.S. government report showed crude stocks rose a more-than-expected 5.1 million barrels last week, adding to ample supplies.

It has tumbled from a record $78.40 hit in July. Asked about high inventories in the world's biggest consumer, the United States, Naimi said: "This has been the case for some time now. The objective of stockpiles is to help stabilize supply and demand but when there is a large surplus it affects the stability of the market."

On Nov. 15, OPEC said that if it kept pumping at current rates, fuel stocks in industrialized consumer nations would rise more rapidly than normal in the second quarter of 2007.

OPEC ministers are concerned the stage may be set for further precipitous price falls next year when the northern hemisphere winter ends.