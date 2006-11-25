Economic news in brief (Nov. 25)

Iran, Azerbaijan to start energy exchange soon

TEHRAN — Iran and Azerbaijan Republic will soon sign a contract for the energy exchange in the near future, ISNA reported an official with the Azerbaijan’s Azer Energy Company as saying on Saturday.

Due to be implemented starting December 1, the former Soviet republic will receive 600 to 700 KW of electricity from Iran per month during cold seasons. In return, it will send the same amount of electricity to Iran during summer, the official said.

He stressed that the contract does not include any financial exchange. ------------------------NP development project to start next year

TEHRAN — Development operations at the North Pars (NP) gas field, southern Iran, will be launched next Iranian year (to start March 21, 2007), the managing director of the Pars Oil and Gas Company (POGC) told IRNA on Saturday.

The development operations will take eight years for completion, and studies on reserves of the field are currently underway by an Iranian consulting company, Akbar Torkan stated.

The project to develop North Pars is planned to be implemented within four phases, he noted, adding, the gas produced from the first phase will be used for domestic consumption. Products from other phases will be used for LNG (liquefied natural gas) production as well as export purposes, the official explained.

Negotiations are currently underway with different companies for the North Pars development project, Torkan added without naming the companies.

-------------------Turkish trade delegation visits Gilan Prov.

RASHT, Gilan Prov. — A Turkish trade delegation arrived in Iran’s northern province of Gilan on Saturday, IRNA reported.

Being on a daylong trip, Turkish representatives held talks with Gilan’s officials, pursuing the aim of assessing investment grounds in the Iranian province.

The 35-person delegation comprises of officials from Chamber of Commerce, traders, and industrial owners from Tokat Province. -------------------Iran to establish center to control animal diseases in ECO states

KARAJ, Tehran Prov. — A center for controlling animal diseases in ECO member states will be established in Iran, an official with Iran Veterinary Organization said here on Saturday.

The center will be aimed at the expansion of cooperation among ECO member states in controlling animal diseases such as bird flu, Mohammad Sobhani added.

He explained that quarantining infected animals, offering trainings on the onset of animal diseases, and exchanging information on achievements in veterinary sector are some of the activities to be carried out at the center. ---------------Cars with better gas mileage will enjoy lower tariff rates

TEHRAN —– Based on the provisions of the current year’s budget, imported cars that get better gas mileage will enjoy lower tariff rates therefore, the Chinese-made Matiz would be the first car in Iran that enjoys the discount.

The Chinese-made Matiz is Iran’s first fuel-efficient car that consumes eight liters of gas per 100 kilometers inside city, the car uses less gas on highway, however.

According to the surveys conducted in the current year, MVM110, KIA’s Rio, Pride 141 and Xantia are accordingly the five top gas efficient passenger cars produced in the country. FK/RA/MA END MNA