4th Intl. Water, Sewage Facilities Fair ends

TEHRAN (IRNA) -- The Forth International Fair on Water and Sewage Facilities concluded its work here on Sunday afternoon.

Energy Minister Parviz Fattah paid a visit to different pavilions of the fair on its closing day.

The four-day fair was held in Tehran's International Fairground on a 20,000 square-meter plot of land.

Some 50 companies from 13 countries including Austria, the UAE, Italy, Germany, Bangladesh, Portugal, Tajikistan, Oman, France, China, Finland, Kuwait and the Netherlands participated in the event.

For the first time, four countries of Germany, Tajikistan, Bangladesh and Oman officially participated in the fair.

The fair was held with an aim of upgrading technology, exchanging information and introducing the latest scientific and industrial achievements in the sector.

Companies active in manufacturing precision tools, laboratory instruments, pipes and fixtures, consultant services, design and manufacture of water treatment equipment, pump cable, chemical materials, and training and research were among the participants.