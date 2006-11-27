French scholar says Iran at center of West-Islam dialogue

BRUSSELS (IRNA) -- Iran is at the center of the dialogue between the West and the Islamic world because of its great civilization and traditions and their effect both on the Islamic and western world, according to French scholar and ethnologist Alain le Pichon.

"Iran is certainly one of the most important partner in the dialogue between West and Islam," Pichon told IRNA in an interview in Brussels.

Pichon along with Italian philosopher Umberto Eco founded the International Transcultura Institute, the traveling university founded in 1988 to promote exchange of ideas between European and non-European cultures.

The French intellectual voiced concerns over the widening gulf between the West and the Islamic world, and said Transcultura is in contact with researchers in the Islamic world to promote understanding between the two sides.

"We started good links and good discussion through Ali Paya and other scholars in Iran. We appreciate a lot the initiative of former Iranian president Khatami and we think we should develop these ties more," said Pichon.

International Transcultura Institute organized a debate on reciprocal knowledge at the Belgian Center of Fine Arts (BOZAR) in Brussels on Friday.

Paya, an associate professor at the National Research Institute for Science Policy in Tehran and a visiting professor at the University of Westminster in the UK, represents the Transcultura in Iran. He also participated in the debate in Brussels.