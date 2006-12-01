IAEA chief calls for flexibility in talks with Iran

TOKYO (AFP) - Mohamed ElBaradei, the head of the UN nuclear watchdog, on Friday called for flexibility in talks with North Korea and Iran, saying that sanctions alone were not enough.

"Sanctions alone do not solve issues," ElBaradei, chief of the International Atomic Energy Agency, told a news conference in Tokyo.

"The focus in addition to sanctions should be on how to bring North Korea back to the negotiating table, how to make sure that North Korea shows the necessary flexibility, and ultimately to be able to succeed in defusing the nuclear crisis in North Korea.

"The same applies to the situation in Iran," he said.