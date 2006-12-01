Khatami calls on reformists to focus on serving the people

TEHRAN -- Former president Mohammad Khatami here on Friday called on the reformists to focus on serving people more effectively.

“Elections have a very important place in our Constitution. No organization or legislation is valid unless it is based on people’s vote,” Khatami said in a meeting with the reformist candidates for the local council elections, according to Baran Foundation public relations office.

The third local council elections are scheduled to be held simultaneously with the Assembly of Experts elections on December 15.

Khatami praised the coalition of the reformist groups, saying that the coalition illustrates that regardless of various persuasions in a system, unity is possible through understanding and relying on common views.

He described the emergence of the reformist coalition list as a “victory” and voiced hope that the move would continue in the future elections.

“Special care should be taken in choosing the slogans and the stances,” noted the head of the International Center for Dialogue among Civilizations.

“The result of the elections does not matter, because what is important to us is participation in elections and we respect the majority’s choice,” he pointed out.

Khatami expressed concern over the current that is trying to convince people that their votes are ineffective in order to make them question whether they should participate in the polls.

“The reformists should try to expand their relations with the people and encourage them to take part in the important polls,” he added.

“We should note that a low number of votes will lead to a shaky democracy,” he stated.

“When the people go to the polls, it does not matter who is elected. What matters is that people choose with awareness,” he added.

The Iranians have always called for three principles of freedom, independence, and development and pursuing any path other than the Islamic Revolution’s is in fact deviation from the fundamental path of the nation and of Imam Khomeini, Khatami added.