Lawmaker invites 5+1 back to talk

TEHRAN (IRIB)-- Head of Parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Committee Alaeddin Borujerdi on Monday invited the Group 5+1 (permanent members of the UN Security Council plus Germany) back to negotiation table to resolve the dispute on Iranian nuclear program.

Borujerdi made the invitation at a press conference, adding, "Even if the Group 5+1 is after halting the legal process of our nuclear program temporarily, that objective can be achieved at the negotiation table." In response to a question on the effect of the December 15th elections on drafting the anti-Iran resolution, he said, "If America would rid itself of the Bush era atmosphere that is abundant in errors, we might see the emergence of rationalism in American decision making circles."

The Iranian official reiterated, "The ways to remove the present standstill are not limited to suspension, since deleting all preconditions for resuming talks is a better option."

Referring to Bonn Conference and the exchange of viewpoints about regional crises, he said, "The doors for exchange of ideas are open, but the Americans' main problem is that in order to solve their problems in Iraq they keep pursuing their antagonist policies against Iran, including passing a budget against our national security."

In response to a question about the moves made by Iran to counter the negative effects of possible sanctions, he said, "The government and the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) have responsibilities in that respect and several committees at the Parliament, including the Economic Affairs Committee, too, have adopted measures in that respect."

Boroujerdi said that sanctions are a double-edged sword, adding, "The volume of the Europeans trade transactions with Iran is $20b currently, and it is them that try their best to gain more projects in Iran."