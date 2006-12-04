Foreigners to pay more as Singapore says citizens the priority

SINGAPORE (AFP) -- Foreigners in Singapore will pay more for education and healthcare as the government puts a priority on its own citizens, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said in remarks published Monday.

Lee also defended a planned increase in the consumption tax, saying the extra revenues would go mainly toward helping lower income families in one of Asia's wealthiest economies.

"We have to treat visitors well, too, but citizens have to be treated better," Lee was quoted as saying in The Straits Times.

"Citizens come first in our priorities, in our thinking," said Lee, speaking at the ruling People's Action Party (PAP) convention on Sunday.

Official statistics say Singapore had a population of 4.4 million last year, but 18 percent of those were foreign workers who filled a wide range of jobs, from white collar to construction work.

The Straits Times gave no specifics on the increased education and health costs but said overseas students already paid 10 percent more for university and polytechnic studies.

For healthcare, permanent residents would pay more, and foreign workers would pay the full cost. Their employers would need to protect them with medical insurance, the report said.

While costs were going up for foreigners, Lee said Singapore's lower income citizens would receive "far more" in terms of social programs and assistance from the government than what they paid, as a result of a planned increase in the goods and services tax (GST).

Lee, the PAP secretary-general, admitted the planned GST increase to seven percent next year from five percent was unpopular.

But he said it was the right move to help the needy.

"We have to take the tough decisions," Lee, 54, said.

"Better be up front with Singaporeans, speak long-term, move now, prepare for the future and put in place a system, build up our resources, our ammunition, so that when something unexpected happens, we will be able to respond quickly," he said.

Lee was quoted as saying a major reason for the GST increase was to fund a "workfare" program in which the government would supplement the incomes of lower-paid workers.

He said workfare would become "the fourth pillar" of the city-state's social safety net. "It's a big move," he said. "We thought about it for along time ... but we've decided it's the right thing to do."

Earlier this year, Singapore unveiled a one-time 2.6 billion dollar (1.7 billion US) package of cash and other assistance for low-wage earners and the elderly.

The government's coffers would be boosted annually by 1.5 billion Singapore dollars from the planned GST hike, Lee said.