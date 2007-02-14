Larijani pays short visit to Saudi Arabia

RIYADH (IRNA) -- Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Larijani arrived in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, on Wednesday.

According to informed sources in Saudi Arabia, Larijani was to exchange views with Saudi political and security officials on Iran's nuclear dossier and latest developments in the region.

This is for the 4th time in the past two months that Larijani has conferred with Saudi officials.

According to Saudi news sources, Larijani was also set discuss the significant role of Iran and Saudi Arabia in resolving the Lebanese crisis as well as current developments in the Middle East region.