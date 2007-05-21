Iranian movies enter L.A. festival

TEHRAN -- The Iranian films “Fireworks Wednesday” (Asghar Farhadi), “It’s Winter” (Rafi Pitts), and “Half Moon” (Bahman Qobadi) have entered the Los Angeles Film Festival which takes place in June.

“Fireworks Wednesday” and “It’s Winter” are entries in the ‘International Showcase’ of the festival, which will run from June 21 to July 1.

‘The International Showcase’ highlights the best of world cinema. Films screened in this section are eligible for the Audience Awards for the Best International Film, the Best Narrative Film, or the Best Documentary Film.

In addition, “Half Moon” will go on screen in the ‘Special Screenings and Series section’.

The 2007 the Los Angeles Film Festival will screen more than 230 feature films, shorts, and music videos. This year the Festival received more than 4,500 submissions from filmmakers around the world. The final selections represent several World premiers and premiers from North America and the U.S.