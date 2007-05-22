Russian protest leader: More to come

MOSCOW (AP) -- Garry Kasparov, Russia's most prominent opposition leader, vowed to continue his movement's protest marches, many of which have been violently dispersed by police.

"We're simply obliged to continue to move forward," Kasparov, a former world chess champion who has become a vocal Kremlin critic, told a news conference.

Kasparov was blocked from going to a march last week. The next major demonstration his movement plans is due to take place on the sidelines of an international conference in St. Petersburg at which Russian officials aim to highlight the country's economic progress.

The June 9 "Dissenters' March" could be an embarrassment to the Kremlin as it tries to convince investors that Russia is a stable and thriving country. The opposition tries to draw attention to its complaints that President Vladimir Putin's government is strangling democracy as Russia heads toward parliamentary and presidential elections in the next nine months.

A similar march took place Friday in Samara as Putin and European Union leaders held a summit in a nearby resort. Unlike previous marches in other cities, the one in Samara was authorized and was not broken up by police.

Kasparov also said a march is planned for May 29 in Voronezh, a major provincial city about 300 miles south of Moscow.